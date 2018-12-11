Fantastic turnout for fifth Jingle Bell Jog

  • Home >
Share of €900k on its way for regeneration project

Monday, December 10, 2018

CARLOW town will share a pot of almost €900,000 to get regeneration plans shovel-ready. Carlow and two Munster towns will share €881,500 to develop project plans.

In September, the county council submitted a proposal to government for the regeneration of Carlow town, but much work needs to be done before the plans are formalised.

“This is a stepping stone to get to the main event,” said deputy Pat Deering. “It’s set aside for these three towns to do whatever is required to get to the next stage. There is no specific amount to Carlow, nor is it split three ways. Carlow could get half that amount and the other towns a lesser amount. Basically, whatever it takes to get Carlow town shovel-ready for the project.”

The Carlow regeneration plans have been mired in controversy with the council’s vision drawing scathing criticism from local businesses.

Deputy Deering added that Carlow town was “light years” behind other areas such as Kilkenny city and Portlaoise, which have been progressed redevelopment plans in recent years.

“We have been slow about getting our act together and to get to this stage,” he said. “We are playing catch-up, so hence, this money is available.”

By Michael Tracey
