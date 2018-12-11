Duckett’s Grove was a Christmas wonderland for festive food fair

A VIGIL to acknowledge the thousands of women across Carlow who are survivors of domestic violence will take place today, Tuesday 11 December, at 7pm at the Liberty Tree.

Right2Housing Carlow/Kilkenny has organised the vigil, which will also call for an end to the “systematic sexism women endure through a daily rundown of support services”.

The vigil will encourage community groups to gather, while it also marks the end of the national campaign of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence.

“The recent report on homelessness in Carlow has grasped the scale of the problem locally,” said Geraldine Ní Bhuaidhe, an activist from the Campaign for a Women’s Refuge.

“It also acknowledges how women and children are disproportionately affected by the growing epidemic of homelessness. Of the 88 who were recorded as homeless this year, two-thirds were women and children. It reaffirms what we’ve been saying for a long time – that Carlow needs a women’s refuge,” she said.

“And one big enough to adequately deal with the scale of the problem and the women and children who are either fleeing domestic violence or homelessness.”

Adrienne Wallace, the spokesperson for Right2Housing, added: “This event is called so the community can come together for a reprieve from the onslaught of austerity that we still feel, despite this so-called recovery. Nationally, there have been huge cuts to the support services women rely on. On top of this, the cuts to lone parents’ allowance, wage stagnation and huge childcare bills mean that the system is stacked against women and children.”

Speakers on the day will include advocates from the newly-formed Carlow Domestic Abuse Action Network, Right2Housing Carlow/Kilkenny and Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign. All are welcome and this is a child-friendly event.