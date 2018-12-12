Thomas’s birthday bash raised €5,000 for Bothár

  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Ambitious plan aims to improve health and wellbeing of Carlovians

Ambitious plan aims to improve health and wellbeing of Carlovians

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

CARLOW is about to get a whole lot healthier thanks to an initiative that will be rolled out across the county over the next three years.

Minister for health promotion Catherine Byrne was in Carlow Town Hall last week to launch Healthy Carlow County Plan 2018-2021. The project has been developed by Carlow Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and is aimed at improving health outcomes for the people of Co Carlow.

Last year, LCDCs around the country were given the opportunity to apply for funding under the Healthy Ireland Fund from the Department of Health. Carlow LCDC’s application was successful, resulting in an allocation of €100,000 for projects that contribute to the creation of a healthier Carlow.

At the launch of the Healthy Carlow County Plan 2018-2021 were Margaret Nolan from Carlow LCDC, John Brophy, chair of Carlow LCDC, minister of state Catherine Byrne and Kathleen Holohan, CEO of Carlow County Council
Photos: Thomas Nolan Photography

This year, Co Carlow received a further €75,000, which will be used for the employment of a healthy Carlow co-ordinator, the development of a regional health and wellbeing training and awareness programme, piloting community health and wellbeing hubs in Carlow town and Bagenalstown and lots of other initiatives.

A services directory, opportunities for families to participate in physical activities that are low cost and inclusive and also supporting Carlow Sexual Health Forum are other proposals included in the scheme.

This strategy is seen as the first step towards a unified approach to a healthier Carlow.

“We understand that addressing the issues calls for a collaborative approach in respect of the actions detailed in this Healthy Carlow County Plan, which we hope will make for a healthier county,” said LCDC chairperson John Brophy. “The health sector alone cannot address these problems – we must collectively change our approach and Carlow Local Community Development Committee will wholeheartedly endeavour to implement the actions that are set out in this plan.”

Minster Byrne remarked that Healthy Ireland wants to empower every person and every community to improve their health, wellbeing and quality of life.

For more information on the Healthy Carlow County Plan 2018-2021, contact healthycarlow@gmail.com or 059 9170300.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Thomas’s birthday bash raised €5,000 for Bothár

Wednesday, 12/12/18 - 2:34pm

Delighted Drivers present €5.5k cheque to Crumlin hospital

Wednesday, 12/12/18 - 2:21pm

New co-ordinator tasked with attracting business to Carlow

Wednesday, 12/12/18 - 2:18pm