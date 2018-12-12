Thomas’s birthday bash raised €5,000 for Bothár

CARLOW is about to get a whole lot healthier thanks to an initiative that will be rolled out across the county over the next three years.

Minister for health promotion Catherine Byrne was in Carlow Town Hall last week to launch Healthy Carlow County Plan 2018-2021. The project has been developed by Carlow Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) and is aimed at improving health outcomes for the people of Co Carlow.

Last year, LCDCs around the country were given the opportunity to apply for funding under the Healthy Ireland Fund from the Department of Health. Carlow LCDC’s application was successful, resulting in an allocation of €100,000 for projects that contribute to the creation of a healthier Carlow.

This year, Co Carlow received a further €75,000, which will be used for the employment of a healthy Carlow co-ordinator, the development of a regional health and wellbeing training and awareness programme, piloting community health and wellbeing hubs in Carlow town and Bagenalstown and lots of other initiatives.

A services directory, opportunities for families to participate in physical activities that are low cost and inclusive and also supporting Carlow Sexual Health Forum are other proposals included in the scheme.

This strategy is seen as the first step towards a unified approach to a healthier Carlow.

“We understand that addressing the issues calls for a collaborative approach in respect of the actions detailed in this Healthy Carlow County Plan, which we hope will make for a healthier county,” said LCDC chairperson John Brophy. “The health sector alone cannot address these problems – we must collectively change our approach and Carlow Local Community Development Committee will wholeheartedly endeavour to implement the actions that are set out in this plan.”

Minster Byrne remarked that Healthy Ireland wants to empower every person and every community to improve their health, wellbeing and quality of life.

For more information on the Healthy Carlow County Plan 2018-2021, contact healthycarlow@gmail.com or 059 9170300.