Ambitious plan aims to improve health and wellbeing of Carlovians

“DELIGHTED just doesn’t come close; we are in awe of how the community came through … we’re just physically and emotionally overcome by it,” an elated Eric Driver told The Nationalist this week.

Eric and his wife Sarah Driver said it was a “great honour” to be able to present a cheque for €5,565 to Crumlin Children’s Hospital last week, the proceeds of their recent tractor run at Littlewood, Killabeg.

The couple decided to organise the tractor run to show their appreciation to the hospital, which provided life-saving treatment to their baby son Darragh when he suddenly became ill at just two weeks’ old. Darragh suffered a very serious kidney infection in May 2017 and had it not been for the prompt actions of his parents and the wonderful work of Crumlin staff, the situation could have been considerably worse. Thankfully, Darragh is now a happy and healthy three-and-a-half-year-old.

“The one thing that will stick in my mind about Crumlin is the wonderful work staff do in a building that is as old as it is and that we, as a nation, find it acceptable. What staff are working in is primitive in terms of medical care, yet they are doing exceptional work and enhancing all the equipment,” said Eric.

Both Sarah and Eric were determined to do something for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital and organised the tractor run.

“I thought that if we got €1,000 or €1,500 it would be great, but to raise that amount, it was just an amazing community effort. People dug so deeply into their pockets … as a family we were just overwhelmed. It’s the only way I can describe it,” said Eric.

“The tractor run was a very special occasion, as our little man Darragh and his big sister Tara are tractor mad and were delighted to lead off the run with both their granddad and uncle at the wheel of their respective John Deere tractors,” said Eric.

“This event was supposed to be a one-off, but we are now wondering whether it should become an annual event to allow people to support the work of this amazing hospital.”

Hospitality in Littlewood Hall after the tractor run was also generously supported by local businesses, with the wider community quick to volunteer and lend a hand for this very worthy cause.