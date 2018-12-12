Ambitious plan aims to improve health and wellbeing of Carlovians

FLYNN’S Nissan dealership, Tullow Road, Carlow has ceased trading and has gone into liquidation. Its garage in Carlow represented the Nissan brand for 26 years and the closure of the car dealership marks the end of an 80-year relationship between the Flynn family and the motor industry.

Ray Flynn is the owner of the business, while Adrian Brennan was the dealer principal. In a tersely-worded statement yesterday (Monday), the company said that ‘Nissan decided to end (the business) relationship, informing Flynn’s Garage Carlow (FGC) that they would not be renewing the dealership agreement, which expired on 30 November. FGC decided not to continue in the motor business with another marque and elected to cease trading at close of business that day’.

A meeting of stakeholders will be called shortly to deal with the liquidation process. The family still own the busy petrol station in Tullow, a town where they started in the motor trade more than 80 years ago.

It’s not clear how many jobs will be lost with the closure of the Carlow dealership, but in its statement the company thanked ‘their loyal and long-serving staff and wish them well’.

The statement from Flynn’s concluded: ‘To our many clients in the region, FGC thanks you for your support and we hope that Nissan will continue to deliver the service levels that you deserve.’