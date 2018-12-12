Delighted Drivers present €5.5k cheque to Crumlin hospital

CARLOW County Council has appointed a person to act as a town co-ordinator in the ongoing campaign to attract more business, consumers and people to Carlow town.

Kieran Comerford, head of the local enterprise office, introduced new town co-ordinator Pierce Kavanagh to local representatives at the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District last week.

Part of his job is to maintain and improve the quality and vitality of the town centre for everyone. He’s also acting as a catalyst between key stakeholders and service providers from both the public and private sectors. Mr Kavanagh is also part of a team delivering major redevelopment schemes in the town centre.

He informed the members that he had already met local traders and retailers in planning sessions and that he was “keeping up to speed” with things.

Cllr Fintan Phelan congratulated Mr Kavanagh on his appointment, stating that it was “long overdue”. He then pointed out that Carlow town had missed out on getting funding for redeveloping the former Perry’s Cash & Carry site from the government’s urban regeneration fund because the plan wasn’t “shovel ready”.

“Carlow should be in a position to get more financial allocations for our projects. The Perry’s one wasn’t shovel ready,” cllr Phelan attested.

“Be under no illusion that there is pressure on you,” cllr John Cassin said pointedly. “There hasn’t been anything ready or new in the town centre for a long time.”

Cllr Jim Deane was in optimistic humour, though, when he said that “things look positive. Even if we didn’t get the funding, we still have the plan in place for Perry’s”.

“Pierce is the man to break the bad mould between the councillors and the retailers. Without the retailers, there would be no council,” cllr Deane reasoned.

Mr Comerford replied that while Carlow town didn’t get the funding it wanted for the Perry’s project, other councils didn’t get it because they weren’t “shovel ready” either. He continued that he intended to meet Enterprise Ireland to get direct feedback from it so that he could find out how to tweak the plan to its liking.

“This is a partnership between us and the retailers; it’s not us and them,” concluded Mr Comerford.