Ambitious plan aims to improve health and wellbeing of Carlovians

WHEN Thomas Farrelly from Carlow town celebrated a landmark birthday this year, he decided to organise a massive party to raise funds for Bothár, the Irish charity that sends livestock overseas to countries in need. Thomas threw a big birthday bash in the Seven Oaks Hotel and managed to raise an impressive €4,745!

It was very well supported locally, as Thomas’s friends and neighbours rallied to the cause, while other guests travelled from as far away as Fermanagh, Cavan and Louth.

He hit upon the idea of raising money for Bothár because it’s a charity he’s been supporting for years.

“Years ago, I used to spend ages trying to figure out what to buy my siblings for Christmas and it could take weeks before I met them, because they all live in Cavan. Then I saw an ad for Bothár and I thought it was a brilliant idea and I’ve been supporting them ever since,” Thomas told The Nationalist.

When he reached the landmark birthday of 60 this year, he decided that he didn’t want “50 bottles of aftershave”. Instead, he threw a massive party in the Seven Oaks Hotel. His guests were asked to make a donation to his favourite charity instead of giving him presents. He was over the moon when his generous family and friends raised €4,745!

“I’m absolutely thrilled that, as a group, we will be able to help so many families. I am looking forward to getting feedback from the field in the years to come, so I can see the difference we have made. It’s a nice thing to be able to help others,” Thomas concluded.

He had the pleasure of presenting a cheque to Kate Finucane from Bothár when she travelled to the Seven Oaks Hotel recently.