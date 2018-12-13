Rotarians gather for annual festive bash

MEMBERS of the Carlow Town First Responders team hosted demonstrations in Carlow Shopping Centre to show the general public how to react if they come across an emergency medical situation. Staff at Penneys also dressed up for a pyjama day to raise funds for the group to buy life-saving equipment for the volunteers.

Carlow Town Community First Responders started in August this year with 19 volunteers who give up their time to respond to emergencies such as chest pain, stroke, choking and cardiac arrest. They are dispatched at the same time an ambulance is required for any of these incidents from 9pm on Friday to 9pm on Sunday.

New volunteers are currently going through rigorous training, so it’s hoped that the group will have the capacity to provide emergency assistance 24/7. Right now, they are responding to an average of six calls every weekend.

Because the group is notified by the National Ambulance Service about a patient’s condition and details, they want to stress how important it is for people to know and use their Eircode address.

“The most vital information is your Eircode address, so we can’t stress enough how important this is for the quickest possible response by the emergency services,” said Richard Timmons from the first responders’ team. “We would suggest that you look up your Eircode and place it on a sticker at your landline phone or on the fridge so that all members of your family know it or know where to locate it in an emergency.”

The group would like to thank staff at Penneys and Carlow Shopping Centre who donated spot prizes for their raffle on the day and the public who supported them so generously.