Rotarians gather for annual festive bash

THE tone at the December meeting of the Carlow Municipal District was upbeat and joyous ahead of councillors’ annual festive dinner, with senior engineer Pat Harrington coming in for special praise.

“We’ve had a fantastic year; there was such an amount of work done. The town is looking good!” cllr Fergal Browne declared at the outset of Mr Harrington’s report on the town centre’s regeneration.

Tullow Street has undergone a complete facelift, after Irish Water dug up its entire length to put down a new pipe system during the summer, with the council taking the opportunity to replace its surface completely. Some bollards were removed for a more streamlined effect and new, less garish street furniture was installed as well as big new bins.

Back in May, Carlow County Council came up with various ideas and proposals about what could be done to enhance the town centre. It also held public forums to ask the public and various stakeholders about what changes they would like to see, with the result that the council received almost 300 submissions. The regeneration includes arteries that surround Tullow Street, including Dublin Street and Castle Street, Kennedy Avenue and Potato Market. The work on Tullow Street has been completed well in time for the festive period.

Cllr Walter Lacey noted that “a lot can happen in the town through the municipal district and the town renewal plan”.