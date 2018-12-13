Rotarians gather for annual festive bash

ILLEGAL dumping took a sinister turn in Friarstown last week when a suite of furniture was haphazardly dumped right in the middle of a narrow road. The stack of furniture, including a couch and armchair, was casually dumped late at night at Killian Lane, Friarstown, creating a serious traffic hazard on this very narrow stretch of roadway.

“It’s one of the worst incidents of dumping I’ve ever seen; it could have caused a serious crash,” stated cllr John Pender, who lives in the area. “I got a call from a neighbour late at night, who thought furniture had fallen off the back of a truck or something because it was right in the centre of the road. She had very nearly run into it. It’s really just good luck that no-one crashed into it.”

Killian Lane, which links the busy Hacketstown Road and Tullow Road, has regularly fallen victim to illegal dumping, with everything from the standard bags of domestic refuse to a kitchen sink, carpets, a toilet and even a mound of rotten potatoes dumped on the roadway in recent years.

In this recent incident, cllr Pender explained how following the late-night call he immediately moved the furniture off the centre of the road and the next day members of Carlow County Council’s environmental patrol staff removed the items.

“There we are again … the council forced to deploy resources that could be used elsewhere. It’s scandalous,” he added.

Carlow County Council is following a very definite line of enquiry in relation to this latest incident of illegal dumping at Killian Lane. It’s understood that action will follow in the coming weeks.