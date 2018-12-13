Rotarians gather for annual festive bash

THE potential for 100 new full-time jobs for Tullow has been warmly welcomed this week, following the granting of conditional planning approval for a 33,000 square metre industrial warehouse at Tullowbeg.

Edward Nolan on behalf of Carlow Warehousing Ltd was granted conditional planning approval by Carlow County Council for the development, which is comprised of the existing warehouse site of 2.09 hectares, extending into adjoining lands of 6.52 hectares. This extensive industrial warehouse will be accessed through the existing entrance and estate roadway, which is extending from the Carlow/Tullow Road and also via a proposed new emergency exit onto public roadway from Tullow to Rathoe.

Carlow Warehousing Ltd currently operates at Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown and also at this existing Tulllowbeg site, but if this planning application goes to full permission it will see significant expansion of its Tullow operation.

Cllr William Paton welcomed the planning decision and said the expansion has the “potential to bring 100 new full-time jobs” to Tullow.

“In light of the loss of the Kerry Foods factory to Shillelagh three decades ago because of local objections, the news that Carlow County Council has granted conditional permission to Carlow Warehousing for the new industrial unit is very welcome,” he said.

“In particular, I welcome the potential creation of 100 new jobs for families in Tullow as they struggle to make financial ends meet.”

It’s understood that a number of submissions have been made in relation to this application. Objectors to this conditional planning approval for Carlow Warehousing Ltd have just four weeks to make their case to An Bord Pleanála.

The Carlow Warehouse Ltd development includes the construction of a metal clad industrial warehouse unit with a ground floor area of 32,954sqm and a 135sqm single-storey plant room annex.

The development will be connected to the existing public water main within the company’s existing Tullow site and will include ‘access roadway around the proposed warehouse, a loading bay and dock levelers, canopy structures over loading areas, palisade fencing and landscaped soil berms along the site perimeter, concrete and asphalt surfacing and all associated site works’.