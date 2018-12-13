Tullow earn important points

THE Christmas spirit was evident among Carlow’s Rotarians recently as they celebrated their annual festive social in the Seven Oaks Hotel.

The club welcomed as its guest speaker Lorraine Higgins, the recently appointed executive director of MKC, a Dublin-based corporate communications agency. Ms Higgins is director of strategy and public policy with MKC, with a focus on political lobbying on behalf of its clients. A trained barrister, Ms Higgins is also on the board of MKC.

A former chief executive of trade group Retail Excellence, Ms Higgins previously served as a Labour Party senator.

“She spoke about her own career path and also the importance of resilience in a personal and business sense,” explained Carlow Rotary Club president Fintan Phelan, who acted by MC for the occasion. “It was very interesting and well received by the members,” he added.

Long-standing Carlow Rotarian and former Carlow county manager Michael Boyce, also a trained barrister, made a special presentation to Lorraine to mark her visit.

“The social was attended by approximately 40 members, both long-standing members and new ones, so it was a nice occasion,” said Fintan.

Carlow Rotary Club is currently running its annual remembrance tree fundraiser at Barrack Street, Carlow, which gives local people an opportunity to remember loved ones at Christmas, while also making a donation to a number of local charities.

“The remembrance tree was launched yesterday, Monday 10 December, and will run until Monday 24 December from 11am to 5pm each day,” said Fintan.

The charities supported this year include St Vincent de Paul, Carlow Hospice, Éist Cancer Support Centre and the Alzheimer’s unit at Bethany House.

“Volunteers from Rotary will be there daily and we also have incredible support from the students from Carlow CBS and Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach,” added Fintan.