Rotarians gather for annual festive bash

Leinster League Division 1B

Coolmine 27

Tullow 33

Tullow travelled to Coolmine on Sunday in search of their fourth Leinster League Division 1B win in a row. After a slow start to the season they are getting back to winning ways now.

Coolmine looked the more threatening in the early stages and their efforts paid dividends with a converted try after 10 minutes to take a 7-0 lead.

From the kick off Tullow took the game to the hosts and were rewarded with a Frank Murphy try under the posts which was converted by William Canavan. The next score went to the hosts when they moved the ball wide down the left wing and scored in the corner for a try which was not converted.

Coolmine were enjoying a purple patch and they were moving the ball quickly through their backs, They had another try on the board within minutes to move into a ten-point lead. Tullow worked their way back into the game and with a dominant scrum they took control for a spell. They were awarded a penalty on the Coolmine five-metre line but went for the scrum. A mighty effort by the pack drove the Coolmine pack eight over their line to give Stephen Smith the touchdown. Canavan converted to narrow the score to three points on 30 minutes with Coolmine leading 17-14 at the interval.

Tullow turned over with the wind at their backs and expectations were high but it was Coolmine who struck first with a try after three minutes. They missed the conversion but had moved into a commanding eight-point lead.

Once again from the restart Tullow took control of the game and Philip Deane touched down. Canavan converted to leave the minimum between the teams. Tullow continued to put pressure on the hosts and were awarded a penalty. They went for touch and Canavan made no mistake to give Tullow a lineout on the Coolmine five-metre line.

From the ensuing maul Stephen Smith broke clear to score his second try and Tullow had the lead for the first time in the game with 25 minutes left to play.

A Tullow mistake from the restart gave Coolmine possession and after some good play they were rewarded with a try to leave the minimum between the teams once again – 28-27 to the Tullow men. They introduced William ‘Cas’ O’Brien for his first start after a lengthy layoff from injury. He played a big part in the final score of the day with a strong break down the left wing to release winger Philip Deane for a brilliant score in the corner to stretch Tullow’s lead to six points with seven minutes left on the clock. That ended the scoring.

The Tullow pack played a big part in this victory and the front row of Scott Caldbeck, Sam Corringan and Tom Cashen did well. Elsewhere William Canavan’s kicking kept Tullow on the front foot and winger Deane continues to impress. This was the final game of the league for 2018. Next up is the visit of neighbours Carlow RFC to the Blackgates on 6 January.

Tullow: Adam Doyle, Philip Deane, Richie Nichols, Keiaho Bloomfield, Paul Canavan, William Canavan, Ryan O’Neill; Stephen Smith, Kyle Hanbidge, John Hanbidge, Joe Waters, Frank Murphy, Tom Cashen, Sam Corrigan, Scott Caldbeck