Oak Park residents enjoy special night at 30th annual birthday bash

CARLOW Municipal District needs to be “more aggressive” when it comes to acquiring new land for housing, according to cllr Fergal Browne.

He made the comment at the December meeting of the district, when Josephine Kavanagh from the housing department delivered an update on housing. “Land is very scarce in Carlow town,” she said, after councillors expressed their concern about the dearth of new housing developments.

That prompted cllr Browne to enquire how much land or sites the council actually owned in Carlow. He suggested that a map be drawn up of houses and land owned by the council. “If the council has no land, we should buy some. A CPO (compulsory purchase order) would work wonders. We need to be more aggressive,” said cllr Browne.

Ms Kavanagh replied that the council was actually in the process of drawing up such a map.