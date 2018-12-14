Oak Park residents enjoy special night at 30th annual birthday bash

THE people of Hacketstown were described as “unique in Ireland”, such was their extraordinary generosity once again to needy children this Christmas. Last Friday, members of the community policing unit in Tallaght were in Hacketstown to collect a huge haul of toys ‒ the proceeds of the parish’s annual Toy Sunday.

“There were absolutely loads of toys … it’s brilliant,” enthused Sgt Pat Courtney from the policing unit. “The contribution this year was just top class. It’s a huge credit to the people of Hacketstown parish that twice a year, every year, they make this kind of donation to us. I would say they are unique in Ireland. Huge thanks to everyone,” he added.

Sgt Courtney said that all of the toys will be donated to the neediest children in the greater Tallaght area, children identified by the gardaí or local charities such as Barnardos and the St Vincent de Paul society. He also paid tribute to Fr Jim McCormack, PP, Hacketstown, who spearheads this incredible generosity every year.

“It’s always a pleasure for us to come down to Hacketstown,” said Sgt Courtney. “Fr Jim and the people here are just fantastic.”