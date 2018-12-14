Browne tells officials to be ‘more aggressive’ in acquiring land

THE Oak Park Residents’ Association celebrated its 30th anniversary and Christmas party at a function in Carlow Rugby Club recently.

It was also the 25th consecutive time that the crowd had their festive knees-up in the club. Guests of honour were Joe McDonald and his wife Bernie.

A founder member of the association, Joe recalled with some humour a number of the early issues that were faced.

Chairperson Eddie Keogh and function organiser Michael McGree also spoke briefly.

The residents’ association acknowledged the hospitality of the rugby club and Brian Carbery in particular for providing such a friendly and enjoyable location for the function over the years.