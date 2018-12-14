Oak Park residents enjoy special night at 30th annual birthday bash

FOLLOWING recent complaints from residents of the Green Road housing estate in Carlow town about unsafe parking, a petition has been launched. Local election candidate for People Before Profit Adrienne Wallace said the residents’ concerns need to be listened to and the council needs to open a dialogue between all parties to find a solution. The issue was also raised at last week’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, when senior engineer Pat Harrington said that the traffic wardens were stretched to the limit.

Having met some concerned residents during the week, Ms Wallace said: “It’s important that we act now before there is a serious accident. Footpaths are blocked with parked cars and children on bikes, parents with buggies and wheelchair users are pushed out onto the road. At the same time, more cars are pouring into the estate. This is a recipe for disaster.”

Members of People Before Profit were out collecting signatures for the petition. A number of residents have signed it and are calling on the council to address the issues and provide solutions.

“People have had their cars blocked into their drives and have been unable to get out for work ‒ it’s just unacceptable. At the same time, people who are using the amenities close by ‒ namely the schools and colleges ‒ need to be able to park their cars securely. Solutions can, of course, be found, perhaps a site for an overspill car park can be found or permits applied for. Either way, nothing will happen until all parties involved are brought around a table and listened to. That is what this petition is calling for and we hope the council will respond accordingly,” Ms Wallace concluded.