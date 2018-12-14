Oak Park residents enjoy special night at 30th annual birthday bash

THE country will soon find families living in town parks and garda stations if the housing emergency is not addressed.

These were the words of veteran homeless campaigner Fr Peter McVerry at the launch of a groundbreaking report into homelessness in Carlow. The Jesuit priest said the country was walking “blindfolded into catastrophe” with tens of thousands of mortgages in arrears and a reliance on the private sector to address the crisis.

Fr McVerry also described the lack of a women’s refuge in Carlow as a “scandal”.

“All homelessness is local and I think it’s very important that local reports are produced highlighting the issues in an area. Carlow, as the report mentions, has two third-level institutes, which puts pressure on housing. It doesn’t have a domestic refuge, which I think is a scandal.”

The need for a family hub or a facility like a refuge was highlighted in Dr Brendan O’Keefe’s Homelessness in Carlow 2018 report, which was commissioned by Carlow County Development Partnership. The Kerry researcher moved to Carlow to conduct the research, which took almost six months to complete.

Dr O’Keefe paid tribute to the county for tackling the homeless issue. It was the first time to his knowledge that county-specific research had been carried out.

“You are giving voice to those who are homeless and also to service providers,” he said. “Homelessness is not just a bricks and mortar issue but a social issue. It needs investment in social services, education and family supports.”

There was a lot to digest in the report, including a detail that some decision makers in the county were in denial about the homeless problem.

Fr McVerry welcomed the report’s publication of this view.

“I think that attitude is quite common nationally,” he said. “Most homelessness is hidden, so it’s very easy to ignore and pretend it does not exist.”

The three parts of the housing system ‒ private houses, social housing and private rented housing ‒ were all in disarray, said Fr McVerry. The issue could get much worse if even a fraction of the 42,000 mortgages in arrears led to family homes being repossessed, he added.

“We will have families living in parks and garda stations if that happens,” he predicted. “This is an emergency; the taoiseach in March acknowledged it was an emergency and what has happened since? Nothing. We are walking blindfolded into a catastrophe.”

Dr O’Keefe added that there should be a focus on quality of housing rather than quantity. He noted that there are more than 200 one-room dwellings in the county, while 250 had no central heating, according to CSO figures.

Annette Fox, a social inclusion and community development specialist with the Carlow County Development Partnership, said it was intended that the research would not just sit on a shelf but would be used to advocate and seek supports for Carlow, including a refuge. “This is about being a living document and getting everyone to come together, connecting services,” she said.

Ms Fox said the research focused on women and children who experience homelessness. She noted that the traditional image of homelessness was men, young and old, suffering from alcohol and drug addiction and families were often not thought of as vulnerable group. However, almost two-thirds of homeless people in the county are women and children.

John Brophy, chairman of the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), lauded the research. Mr Brophy particularly emphasised the importance of the report’s findings of the need for co-ordination of all agencies to work together to prevent homelessness in the first instance and to tackle the multi-faceted issue.