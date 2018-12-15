  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Illegal parking near the IT has ‘gone to hell’, says Lacey

Illegal parking near the IT has ‘gone to hell’, says Lacey

Friday, December 14, 2018

ILLEGAL parking around IT Carlow and the Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training has “gone to hell”, according to cllr Walter Lacey.

He made the comment at December’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, adding that the situation is a “right mess”.

“We should liaise with the gardaí,” he proposed.

Replying, senior engineer Pat Harrington said there were “parking hotspots everywhere in the town” and the best way to enforce the law was to involve the gardaí. He continued that the council sent traffic wardens into the area the previous week, when two parking tickets were issued.

“The wardens’ work is at saturation point. Our resources are slim; it’s not like I can send someone up there the whole time. The gardaí are the main way to go,” he concluded.

Comments are closed.

By Elizabeth Lee
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Renewed calls for remedial work at accident blackspot in Goresbridge

Friday, 14/12/18 - 1:00pm

Museum honours Alicia for putting fun into science

Friday, 14/12/18 - 12:59pm

Ploughing AGM will review a successful year

Friday, 14/12/18 - 12:53pm