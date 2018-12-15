Renewed calls for remedial work at accident blackspot in Goresbridge

ILLEGAL parking around IT Carlow and the Carlow Institute for Further Education and Training has “gone to hell”, according to cllr Walter Lacey.

He made the comment at December’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, adding that the situation is a “right mess”.

“We should liaise with the gardaí,” he proposed.

Replying, senior engineer Pat Harrington said there were “parking hotspots everywhere in the town” and the best way to enforce the law was to involve the gardaí. He continued that the council sent traffic wardens into the area the previous week, when two parking tickets were issued.

“The wardens’ work is at saturation point. Our resources are slim; it’s not like I can send someone up there the whole time. The gardaí are the main way to go,” he concluded.