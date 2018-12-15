Renewed calls for remedial work at accident blackspot in Goresbridge

THE body of a Polish national who had been living in Carlow town but who’s been missing since March has been discovered in a forest between Portlaoise and Mountmellick.

Thirty-year-old Rafal Filipowicz went missing after he discharged himself from Portlaoise General Hospital on Friday 16 March. CCTV pictures showed him leaving the hospital and his subsequent disappearance sparked a garda investigation. There were serious concerns about Mr Filipowicz’s mental and physical health and at one stage the organisation Crimestoppers also joined the manhunt as it appealed for people to give information about his whereabouts. Sadly, he couldn’t be located and last Tuesday, 5 December, his body was discovered in a forest near Straboe.

Mr Filipowicz had been living in Ireland for the past ten years and was based in Tullow and Carlow in his latter years. Gardaí are not treating his death as suspicious.