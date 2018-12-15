Renewed calls for remedial work at accident blackspot in Goresbridge

STAFF at Carlow County Museum were delighted to welcome young Carlow student Alicia Premkumar to present her with a copy of The ascent of John Tyndall by Ronald Jackson in recognition of her great work with Science Culture Ireland (SCI).

Alicia is the solo outreach liaison officer for SCI and is involved in school workshops around the country. As Alicia puts it, the workshops aim to “teach children in fun ways how science is everywhere, how science is fun and how you can apply it to your everyday life”.

Alicia has always been interested in John Tyndall and science – when she was just 11 years’ old she won the Carlow schools’ history prize for her essay “Why the sky is blue”. That composition was included in the 2015 edition of Carloviana, making her the youngest person ever featured in the publication! The question, of course, was first answered by Tyndall, a Leighlinbridge man and a prolific 19th century scientist.