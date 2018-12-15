Ploughing AGM will review a successful year

Friday, December 14, 2018

NEXT year promises to be an exciting one for Co Carlow Ploughing Association, as it welcomes thousands of visitors to the county for the National Ploughing Championships.

In anticipation of this exciting year, the association’s AGM takes place on Thursday night, 13 December, in the High Nellies pub, Garryhill at 8pm. The annual general meeting will reflect on the wonderful events of 2018, when Eamonn Tracey was once again crowned world ploughing champion, while also look forward with anticipation to the 2019 National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh.

All are very welcome to the AGM, with lots of support needed for the busy year ahead. New members are always very welcome.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Renewed calls for remedial work at accident blackspot in Goresbridge

Friday, 14/12/18 - 1:00pm

Museum honours Alicia for putting fun into science

Friday, 14/12/18 - 12:59pm

Illegal parking near the IT has ‘gone to hell’, says Lacey

Friday, 14/12/18 - 12:55pm