Museum honours Alicia for putting fun into science

LOCALS in Goresbridge will have to wait until next year to hear if works will be carried out at a dangerous crossroads in the town.

Labour Party general election candidate Denis Hynes has hit out at the lack of action on the dangerous junction.

Mr Hynes and locals from the Goresbridge area have been engaged in ongoing talks with Kilkenny County Council to have the work done at Murphy’s Cross in the town. There have been numerous crashes at the intersection in recent years, whereby motorists travelling from the Royal Oak direction have mistakenly driven across the main street and stuck traffic coming from the Borris and Gowran directions.

“I have been in constant communication with Kilkenny County Council about the safety of this road junction. For too long, the issue has been allowed to remain unaddressed; we are only lucky that there hasn’t been a fatal accident there and it’s a miracle that people have come out of the recent accidents relatively unhurt,” he said.

Cllr Hynes said locals were furious to hear that application to fund resurfacing works in the area had only now been submitted and an outcome would not be known until February 2019.

“I demanded that a pedestrian crossing be put in on Barracks Street and Barrowmount Road, but no commitment or agreement was forthcoming. I advised the engineer that if and when another accident happens here, that I would hold Kilkenny County Council responsible. As it stands, the road signage is regularly blocked from view and drivers are not alerted to the dangerous cross they are approaching. People travelling on the road between Borris and Gowran face a real risk of meeting traffic crossing the road in error.”

Mr Hynes said no-one should have to suffer from a preventable road accident just because a local authority was waiting on news of funding before addressing the danger.