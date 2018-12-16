Special gifts on offer at Hacketstown’s annual festive fair

PRIMARY school pupils in Borris NS and Ballinabranna NS were in celebratory mood recently after the judges of a leading national art competition named both schools as county winners in the junior and senior category respectively. This places them in the running for what has become a much sought-after national title.

The competition, entitled ‘Someone Like Me’, is supported by the National Disability Authority. It aims to promote disability awareness and nurture understanding among primary school pupils and to highlight the similarities that exist within people of all abilities.

Now an annual initiative, ‘Someone Like Me’, promotes inclusion and positive attitudes towards all people, allowing children to learn about and discuss these topics and creatively express what they have learned through art and craft.

The entry from Borris NS was ‘Senior infants’ self-portrait collage’.

It was a group entry in which each pupil created their own self-portrait and by placing them side by side in a collage they were able to see each person’s uniqueness. The senior infants were assisted by their teacher Maura Bambrick.

The entry from Ballinabranna NS was by fifth-class pupil Mia Fitzpatrick, who drew a picture with coloured pencils depicting a girl with one arm playing with fellow pupils in the school yard.

Congratulating the Carlow pupils on becoming county winners, minister of state Finian McGrath said that he was hugely encouraged by the number of competition entries.

National Disability Authority’s (NDA) chairperson Helen Guinan added: “The NDA has commissioned four national surveys on public attitudes to disability since 2001. The evidence from each survey suggests that the earlier positive attitudes towards disability and mental health are introduced, the greater the opportunities are to promote inclusive education and to improve outcomes for persons with disabilities as they grow older.”