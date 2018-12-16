Wet rooms mooted for new houses

REPAIRS to the bridge at Bilboa are expected to go ahead early next year after a contract is awarded.

Laois County Council’s eastern area office is currently preparing tender documents and the project will go to tender shortly. Area engineer John Ormond confirmed that repair works to the bridge wall will be carried out as early as possible in 2019, after cllr Ben Brennan asked for an update at the latest meeting of Graiguecullen-Portarlington Municipal District.

Flooding outside a house in Bilboa will also be investigated shortly by the council, in an attempt to come up with prevention measures.

Cllr Brennan pointed out that a house and yard in Bilboa were flooded on 9 November and asked for the installation of a larger pipe in the drain opposite the house. Mr Ormond said he would meet cllr Brennan on site to inspect the existing drainage and determine the cause of flooding, before coming up with possible solutions.