Pupils from two Carlow schools will bid for national art title

PEOPLE got the opportunity to pick up something special for Christmas at the festive craft fair in Hacketstown.

An impressive 45 stalls were set up for the annual fair in the local community hall, featuring a wide variety of items.

There was spray paint art, crochet Santas and hedgehogs as well as handmade jewellery along with other ornate gifts. The fair was the perfect timing on the first day of December.

“People are looking for something that bit different, something handmade,” said Mary Doyle, who organised the event with Janett Ellis. “It’s a place where people can pick up something unique that you would not get in the shops. There is some lovely stuff and great talent around.”

Santa paid a visit along with Mrs Claus and the elves, while a monster raffle was organised by Margaret Byrne and Sarah Quigley.

The fair drew a great turnout, with people coming out from Carnew, Tullow and Rathvilly.

Proceeds from the event went to the community hall, while next year’s fair will benefit the local first responders group. Mary expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported the event.