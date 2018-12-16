Special gifts on offer at Hacketstown’s annual festive fair

A FAMILY hub and holistic supports to help those affected by homelessness were some of the recommendations made in the Homelessness in Carlow 2018 report, which was launched last week.

Written by Dr Brendan O’Keefe, the goal of the research was to ‘consult, inform, empower and facilitate those who have a housing-related role and to give a voice to those who are, or have been, affected by homeless’. The research focused particularly on how homelessness affects women and children in Carlow due to under-reporting in the area.

Dr O’Keefe engaged with 200 people, including 40 homeless people and their families over a period of six months. Staff and volunteers in a host of statutory and non-statutory agencies dealing with housing-related issues were interviewed to garner their insights.

The report made a number of findings and recommendations, with the most notable suggesting that a family hub like a refuge be established in Carlow, where women can feel secure and can access appropriate services. Roughly two-thirds of homeless people in Carlow are women and children. The Monastery hostel in Carlow caters only for men and the closest women’s refuge is in Kilkenny.

Homelessness was not just a bricks and mortar issue, Dr O’Keefe wrote. There are many reasons for homelessness, including family circumstances, domestic violence, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues and public service responsiveness.

It was suggested that services be ‘holistic’, while there was a need for appropriate step-down and transition facilities for people to move to independent living.

Targeted efforts to support Travellers and foreign nationals were also called for, as they were particularly vulnerable to homelessness.

In the past year, there has been a significant increase in the number of Traveller families living on the roadside in Carlow. It was noted that, nationally, local authorities under-spent allocations for Traveller accommodation.

It was also recommended that those in emergency or temporary accommodation be moved as quickly as possible, as it increases anxiety and distress among service users.

It was noted that temporary accommodation was particularly detrimental to child development.

The work of local bodies in combating homelessness was lauded, with the multi-agency Carlow Homeless Action Team highlighted.

Speaking at the launch last Tuesday, Dr O’Keefe said: “I was struck by the many groups and service providers who were doing tremendous work in a time when there was increasing demand for their services, but when their funding had been cut.”

Dr O’Keefe noted a universal commitment and desire among stakeholders to improve services.