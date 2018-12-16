Repair work is planned for Bilboa bridge early next year

ALL new local authority housing should be kitted out with wet rooms instead of conventional showers because it would save the council a fortune in years to come.

That’s according to cllr Walter Lacey, who made the suggestion at the last municipal district meeting. Cllr Lacey brought up the fact that local authority houses were being adapted for their older tenants and could cost the council “millions” to change standard bathrooms into age-friendly options.

Cllr Lacey proposed that the way for the future would be to build houses with wet rooms, not standard showers or baths. “It’s a no-brainer,” he declared.