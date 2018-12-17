Fundraisers will bring festive joy to food kitchen

STEPHEN Speilberg may have created Oscar-winning movies like Jurassic Park and Jurassic World, but you can bet that he never received an award from the ReelLIFE Science video competition like the youngsters in Scoil Mhuire gan Smál did!

With the help of teacher Niamh Redmond, the girls in fifth class made a video about how dinosaurs roamed the earth thousands of years ago and entered it into a competition that’s run by NUIG for a science and technology exhibition that the college was hosting. As part of the festival, there’s also a strand called ReelLIFE SCIENCE, which challenges schools and community groups to communicate science and technology through short educational videos. Since 2013, when this challenge was launched by Dr Enda O’Connell and a team of volunteer scientists, it has been met by more than 10,000 participants in 350 schools and groups around Ireland.

Much to the delight of Ms Redmond and her crew of young film-making scientists, they finished third overall and were delighted when their names were called out by celeb scientist and comedian Darragh O’Briain at a prize-giving ceremony in NUIG last week. Their video was screened during the ceremony, while they were also presented with a specially commissioned poster of their movie. The girls were also treated to a great day of science exploration and fun. They were thrilled to be presented with a cheque for €200 and a wall plaque.

Their video can be viewed at www.reelifescience.com