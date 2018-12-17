Budding filmmakers among the winners in science video contest

ST Clare’s Hospitality Food Kitchen will open for Christmas Day once again this year with a special treat planned for those who use the service.

Work is already well underway to prepare for the day, with a coffee morning at Graiguecullen parish centre last Thursday just the latest fundraising event.

“We raised a few quid from the coffee morning and the Christmas stalls, which was great,” said organiser Isobel Brooker.

“With the funds raised we hope to buy a gift for each person on Christmas Day. So all in all it’s something to look forward to. The community is just amazing and always responds when we look for support.

“We also had a bag pack at Dunnes Stores that was so well supported. They always come up trumps for us every year.”

Volunteers have already been scheduled for the food kitchen on Christmas Day, but donations are still being taken.

“I’m open to any offers,” says Isobel. “We’re grateful for everything. For example, people have started making donations of vouchers so we can go to the butchers. We’re also delighted that Santa will be dropping in on Christmas Day with his carol singers, so there will be a wonderful atmosphere.”

To make a donation, contact Isobel on 085 7891263 or Michelle at the food kitchen on 059 9170993.