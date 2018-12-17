Budding filmmakers among the winners in science video contest

IT CARLOW has introduced four new honours degree courses at the college. The programmes will provide skilled graduates in areas of animation, simulation, DevOps engineering and pharmaceutics. The IT says the launch of the new courses was a “direct response to national and regional socio-economic needs”.

The new honours degrees are now open for applications via the CAO, announced Dr Patricia Mulcahy, the president of IT Carlow. The new courses are:

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Creative Computing in Interactive Digital Art and Design (CW268), developing the skills required to become professional digital artists and developers

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Creative Computing and Digital Innovation (CW048), focusing on the creative use of software and emerging technology. This course will also be available at the institute’s Wexford campus

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Digital Marketing and Analytics (CW848), which blends the customer and commercial focus of marketing with design, digital technology and the analytical world of data, and

Bachelor of Science (Honours) Pharmaceutics and Drug Formulation (CW108). This course prepares graduates to be skilled pharmaceutical and analytical scientists with excellent knowledge in drug formulation.

“The current business battleground is the battle for creative and technology talent as these skills drive immense value globally and across all industries,” said Rose Power, head of operations, during the launch of the new programmes. “Creative technology is where the jobs of the future will be.”