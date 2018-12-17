Budding filmmakers among the winners in science video contest

THE SCHOOL warden in Castledermot is to be retained following a county-wide two-month review of school crossings in Kildare. There had been fears that the warden would be relocated from Castledermot to another area of the county but the county’s road safety officer Declan Keogh has confirmed that there are sufficient numbers of students and big traffic flow to warrant the retention of the lollipop lady at Scoil Diarmada in the village.

Mr Keogh said: “The Castledermot school warden will remain in place to facilitate students at Scoil Diarmada and will not be relocated to another crossing away from her current post.”