Wet rooms mooted for new houses

“HOW much longer must we put up with this?” cllr John Cassin asked despairingly at the December meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

The Sinn Féin representative was referring to road works on the M7, which he says have been responsible for delaying commuters for months. He said the motorway frequently comes to a standstill on the northbound lane because there’s no hard shoulder in case a motorist breaks down. He urged senior engineer Pat Harrington to write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for an update on the situation.

Cllr Fintan Phelan rowed in with his support, asserting that there doesn’t seem to be “any urgency” on behalf of TII in getting the job finished.

“This is causing huge stress to commuters. They were busier on Tullow Street than they were on the M7,” cllr Phelan contended.

Talk of local road works prompted cllr John Pender to enquire about a completion date for the works being carried out on Tullow Bridge. A pedestrian path is being added to the ancient bridge for safety reasons and cllr Pender enquired about the completion date.

Mr Harrington said the work actually started seven weeks ago, but very few people noticed because some of the work, like the construction of the metal pedestrian bridge, was being carried out off-site. He added that the completion date is in April.

“It’s nice to see that there’s little disruption,” he said.