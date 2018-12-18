Tullow Singers hit all the right notes

THE Arboretum’s Rachel Doyle triumphed in a hilarious Ready Steady Cook-style battle as part of the Carlow Culinary Christmas programme, which ran from 6-8 December.

There was a culinary comedic concoction in Visual on Saturday 8 December with Karl Spain and Rachel Doyle teaming up against Ed Cahill of Tully’s Bar and comedian Gearoid Farrelly in a cook-off using local produce provided by Carlow Farmers’ Market. Team Doyle was pronounced the winner by MC for the event, Chef Adrian, with a mouth-watering masterpiece of local steak and a selection of festive accompaniments.

The Culinary Christmas events kicked off on Thursday night, 6 December, with Fishy Fishy’s Martin Shanahan sharing his words of wisdom for festive fishy dishes with the help of several audience members getting first-hand experience and the opportunity of tasting the mouth-watering wonders prepared by Martin.

Friday night was the turn of family favourite Rachel Allen, who delighted with a selection of dishes that would make any Christmas festive feast a treat for everyone. Saturday workshops for the younger family members in the art of cup cake decorating by Kelly Lou Cakes went down a treat and Bean & Goose helped prepare chocolate truffles for all who attended.

More than 550 people from around the southeast attended workshops and cookery shows as part of Carlow Culinary Christmas, which also featured an ongoing display by Carlow Farmers’ Market and its 15 members.

Kathleen Holohan, chief executive of Carlow County Council, said the local authority was delighted to support the events at part of development programmes in the food and drink sector in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. “In 2019, we will be bringing to the market new supports and programmes which are designed to facilitate opportunities for the food and drink sector. Also in 2019, we will continue to rollout our EU project Catalyst in partnership with IT Carlow and Tipperary County Council and work with funders, including the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Enterprise Ireland, in supporting this key sector.”

Ms Holohan concluded by saying that innovation was essential to position the county as an ideal location to establish and develop a food or drink enterprise.

Carlow Culinary Christmas is part of County Carlow – A Festive Family Festival, which is a showcase of more than 100 community, business and public-led events. Speaking about the collaboration with the food and drink sector, Kieran Comerford, head of enterprise with Carlow County Council’s Local Enterprise Office, said: “The food and drink sector is a significant contributor to the Co Carlow enterprise eco-system and it is essential that we support this sector in a meaningful way in order to assist in creating conditions for companies to reach their full potential. The local enterprise offices are run on an ethos of making it happen and we have a responsibility to design interventions which bridge the gap between enterprises and opportunities which, in turn, create local jobs.”