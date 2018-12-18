Farmers’ market will open an extra day this weekend

MEMBERS of the Dargan School of Irish Dance put their best foot forward recently at the An Chondhail Leinster Championships, bringing home an incredible 55 Leinster medals!

The girls high-kicked their way to the prizewinners’ podium several times during the highly competitive Leinster championships, held in Mullingar and Dublin’s CityWest.

Twenty-four competitors from the Graiguecullen-based Irish dancing school took part, winning an impressive 55 Leinster medals, which ranged from first to 24th position.

“I’m just so proud of all the girls – they were brilliant,” enthused Adeline Dargan, who runs the dance school alongside her sister Claudia.

One of the highlights of the championship was the amazing performance of Ellen Byrne in the under-12 category. Ellen claimed first place in this section, impressing five judges to win the highly competitive event, despite being up against 74 other participants.

“We were just delighted for Ellen … there were a few tears when her name was called out, I can tell you,” smiled Adeline. “The standard was so high. We’re just delighted for all the girls and so proud,” she added.

But there’s no resting on their laurels for Dargan School of Irish Dance, who are already back busily preparing for the World championships in April 2019.