Dargan dancers secure a huge haul of medals

CARLOW Farmers’ Market will be open for an extra day this weekend, as producers and suppliers from across the region offer the freshest, tastiest and best produce to their loyal supporters, just days before Christmas.

The traditional market runs on Saturday 22 December, but an extra date has been added on the following day to ensure that everyone has crispy, fresh vegetables, fabulous fish, the very best locally produced and fully traceable meats, treats, breads, cakes, cheeses, tapas and so much more for the traditional festivities. It’s been a phenomenally busy year for the 16 different stallholders, all of whom will be on site from 9am up to roughly 3pm on both days.

“It’s an extremely busy time of year for us traders, but also for our customers,” said Carlow Farmers’ Market chairman Liam Ryan. “That’s why we’ve decided to open for a second day. Nobody has to panic – we’ve everything they need from starters to desserts, and it’s all fresh, all local,” he added.

“There’s a lovely Christmas buzz around Potato Market, where we’re located. We’ve free calendars for our customers. We’re selling Farmers’ Market gift vouchers inside our own special Christmas cards in €10 denominations. They’re a lovely gift and buying them means that money stays in the local and regional economy. They make a distinctive present for a foodie friend or relative.

“We love chatting to our customers. We all have helpful tips on how to best cook or present our produce. A lot of customers meet and share their favourite tips, recipes and health information on food with one another, as well as with producers. It all helps to create a community of people who care about how their food is produced, prepared and enjoyed,” said Liam.

“There’s always an extra special buzz around the Carlow Farmers’ Market at Christmas time. Carlow is a real market town and all of us really appreciate the support we get throughout the year, but especially at Christmas time,” said the owner of Moyleabbey Organic Farm.

And while some vegetables – particularly sprouts and parsnips ‒ are expected to be in short supply after Christmas, there’s plenty still in the fields and they will be harvested at the last minute to ensure customers savour every single bite, Mr Ryan promised.

Carlow Farmers’ Market started trading in July 2004. It was set up to respond to a demand for fresh, local and traceable food. Carlow Farmers’ Market is one of a few authentic farmers markets where the stallholders are all local and produce and sell mainly their own produce.