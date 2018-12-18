Dargan dancers secure a huge haul of medals

THE decision to close “an entire street on the busiest week of the year” has infuriated a Tullow shop owner.

Kevin Nolan, who owns Mace at Abbey Street, Tullow, told The Nationalist how major road works at the town’s bridge this week have resulted in night closures of Abbey Street, effectively destroying his business.

Mr Nolan’s shop opens until 11pm seven days a week. Last Wednesday and Thursday evening and again last night (Monday), Carlow County Council closed Abbey Street from 8pm to 6am to allow major work take place at the town’s bridge, including greatly enhanced pedestrian access.

“I have 14 people employed in a small shop here and every hour is important to us,” said Mr Nolan. “They wouldn’t shut Tesco’s or any of the big shops because there’d be absolute murder over it,” he fumed.

Last Thursday, a delivery of materials to the site at the bridge cause a “major disruption of at least 20 minutes on Abbey Street”, while later that evening Abbey Street was closed from 7.35pm, claims Kevin, not the appointed 8pm.

For those hours, Mr Nolan saw his trade completely nosedive.

“On Thursday night we had two customers in over two hours. The busiest week of the year and the council decide to close the street and completely ignore small businesses. Christmas week … shutting it on a Monday! The council just do want they want and don’t think of business at all,” he stated.

“And we’re told this will be going on until next April. They are taking business away from the town,” he added.

Mr Nolan stated that he, like many other business people in Tullow and the wider community, were under the impression that the council had a policy of not undertaking road works in town centres during the month of December. Eddie Corcoran, chairperson of Develop Tullow Association, told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday) that it was “clearly agreed” with the council there would be no road works during Christmas week.

“People are generally happy with the work, but in recent weeks there have been traffic disruptions and road closures. There wasn’t supposed to be any road closures and businesses in Abbey Street clearly aren’t happy about that,” said Mr Corcoran.

A spokesperson for Carlow County Council stated that throughout the Tullow bridge ‘Part 8 process’ and all public consultations on the matter, it was clearly stated that there would be nighttime works and minimum disruption. “It was never stated that there would be no works during the month of December. All along the process, the public and everyone involved were informed that there would be nighttime work and minimal disruption,” a spokesperson stated.

“If there is any disruption during daytime hours, it is only to allow a delivery or for machinery to gain access to the site,” the spokesperson added.