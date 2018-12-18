Culinary Christmas festival was jam-packed with fun-filled events

THE acoustics of the Church of the Most Holy Rosary resounded with the sound of Tullow Singers last week for the choir’s annual Christmas concert. The popular mixed-voice choir celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and once again delighted the audience with a rich and varied repertoire.

Tullow Singers were joined on the night by the well-known Quaid family for a number of pieces, soloists Michael and Lissane Byrne, while Tara Quirke delighted the attendance with a Patrick Kavanagh Christmas poem.

Conducted by Rev David Oxley, Tullow Singers delivered a varied repertoire of classics, among them Mozart’s Ave Verum, then concluded with a number of Christmas carols from around the world.

“It went really well; we all thoroughly enjoyed it and welcomed a very pleasant audience,” said Sonya Burgess from the choir.

Tullow Singers meet every Wednesday night in Tullow Parish Centre at 8pm.

“We would very much welcome new singers and some new blood into the choir,” said Sonya. “We are a very social group. Some of our members have been in the choir the full 30 years and we’d love to see new members join.

“Our concert was in the beautiful setting of the Church of the Holy Rosary with its fabulous acoustics, so we’d sincerely like to thank Fr Andy Leahy for allowing us to use the church.”

Tullow Singers’ concert was also supported by Carlow Arts Office grant and members are extremely grateful for its continued support.