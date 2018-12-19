Festive fundraisers raise vital cash for Ballinkillen NS

FROM Joe Schmidt to Justin Gatlin, they have all been lining out to support the book of a young Carlow writer.

Ballycarney’s Keeva Delaney has had a hectic schedule of late, with Dublin and Limerick launches of her book The Dolls’ Complaints, which is raising funds for Cliona’s Foundation. Miriam O’Callaghan was special guest at the Dublin launch, while Joe Schmidt appeared at the Limerick event last week.

The Irish rugby supremo spoke of his admiration for the charity, which offers financial support to families with very sick children, and his experience of raising his son Luke, who has epilepsy. Crews from Virgin Media and RTÉ turned out for the Limerick launch and Keeva featured on several news bulletins.

“Joe Schmidt was such a lovely man, giving up his time so generously,” said Keeva’s mum Maurita.

Keeva has thrown herself into the book signings and media interviews and has even travelled north to Belfast to appear on BBC Radio Ulster.

“She is taking it all in her stride. She doesn’t think too far ahead about it and deals with it as it happens,” said Maurita.

Amid all this, the talented 11-year-old also found time to appear in Striking Productions’ hit show Cinderella in Visual.

In recent weeks, the All-Ireland-winning Limerick hurlers, Munster rugby team, TV star Baz Ashmawy and even Olympic gold medallist Justin Gatlin have taken to social media to promote the book. Gatlin is believed to have come by a copy through a friend of Cliona’s Foundation founder Brendan Ring, who lives in the USA.

“It’s a small world!” said Maurita.

It’s hoped that the recent publicity will open up discussion about the issues faced by families with seriously-ill children.

“It needs to become about the people whom the charity is helping,” said Maurita.

The coming week also promises to be an exciting one for the Carlow girl and it’s not because of the Christmas holidays! Keeva is due to meet her favourite children’s author David Walliams in Belfast this Wednesday at a book signing in Eason’s

The goal is to get a copy of The Dolls’ Complaints into his hand and give the book a final push before Christmas.

To date, The Dolls’ Complaints has sold a fantastic 3,400 copies, but the target is 12,000. It costs €8 and is available at Dunnes Stores outlets nationwide, with every single cent going towards the good cause.

It would make the perfect stocking filler or gift for a young reader this Christmas.