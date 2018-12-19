Samantha fills her boots on Lidl trolley dash

A CARLOW man “nearly choked on his lunch” when he dramatically discovered that he’d won €20,000 on a National Lottery scratch card last week.

Richard Lawlor (26), who works at Edwards Engineering in Tullow, was on his lunch break when he decided to buy a €5 Money Multiplier scratch card with his roll. The lucky Carlow man was scratching the winning card while eating his roll when he discovered that he’d won the massive prize.

“We just can’t believe it. I got on to the boss straightaway and he told me to take the rest of the day off to get to Dublin and claim my prize. Every now and again I’d get a scratch card with my lunch, but you never expect that there’s going to be €20,000 on a ticket – it’ll certainly make the Christmas more enjoyable,” said Richard.

The winning €5 Money Multiplier 20X was sold at Hickson’s SuperValu in Tullow.