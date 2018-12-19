€20k Lotto win almost caused Richard to ‘choke on his lunch’

CHRISTMAS came early to Ballinkillen NS with a recent festive fair and even a seasonal fun run and walk.

Runners and walkers decked out in Santa hats lined up for the trot around the village, while handcrafted decorations and crafts were on sale at the school. Parents also ran little workshops at the fair, so pupils could make their own crafts and Christmas cookies. Decorations on sale were made by parents and children in the weeks leading up to the fun run and fair. The events raised a fantastic sum of over €3,000.

There was great buzz in the run-up, with some of the items on sale being shared on social media.

“With everyone making stuff and having the Whatsapp groups, there was a good build up to it and it attracted a good lot of people,” said parent Ed Drea.

Another parent, David Hughes, donated 30 Christmas trees to be sold at the fair.

Proceeds from the event will go to the parents’ association and the school building fund. The school is in need of two new classrooms and a school hall.

“It’s one of the reasons that people put their heart and soul into the fundraising because the school needs it,” said Ed. “The events are getting better each year, so fingers crossed for the future. It has worked very well as a fundraiser.”