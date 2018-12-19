St Leo’s sweeps the boards in ‘shop local’ competition for students

A LOCAL woman got to live every shopper’s dream by taking part in a supermarket dash recently.

Samantha Gorry had two minutes to fill her trolleys will all measure of goodies at Lidl, Tullow Road cheered on by staff.

Samantha was one of 1,500 shoppers who bought a ticket in Lidl, Tullow Road for the festive trolley dash. The ticket proceeds go Jigsaw charity, which focuses on the mental health of young people.

Lidl stores nationwide were selling tickets and the Carlow branch ranked among the highest sellers.

After being the lucky person drawn, Samantha was in bright and early at 7.30am on Saturday 8 December before the shop opened. The very helpful staff at Lidl were on hand to help her get as much into the trolley as possible. Samantha flew around and managed to cram nearly €400 of groceries into her trolley before the two minutes elapsed.

“I had said to staff to help her, so we had two or three trolleys ready and the freezer doors open so she could move quickly!” said store manager Lesik Tomaz. “She was really good and we were very happy for her.”