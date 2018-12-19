Samantha fills her boots on Lidl trolley dash

BUSINESS-MINDED teenagers promoted the importance of shopping local in a recent competition organised by Carlow Chamber. More than 150 students took part in the ‘Shop and Support Local Promotion’ competition, with two teams from St Leo’s College earning the winner and runner-up spots.

Students were tasked with developing a campaign and designing a message for shopping local. A shortlist of 20 entrants made their pitches to judges using posters, bullet points and proposals. Some of the enticing pitches included viral campaigns and loyalty cards.

St Leo’s students Ciara Brophy, Molly Brereton, Leah Brooks and Kelly Anne Byrne were named the inaugural winners of the competition and received a €300 Love Carlow voucher, while Anna Colgan and Alex Chapman earned the runner-up spot and vouchers worth €200.

The competition received great support from local businesses, with long-established firms the Arboretum, Swans Electrical and Detail Menswear coming on board to support the event. Anne Kelly from AK Graphics and Eoghan Ó Searcóid of Brandyfloss had also rowed in to help the students with graphic design and marketing.

“The businesses involved really thought it was good and loved what students came back with,” said Brian O’Farrell, CEO of Carlow Chamber.

In recent years, Carlow Chamber has gone into local secondary schools to highlight the importance of shopping local and its benefits to the local community. For every €100 spent in a local, independent shop, €44 stays in the local community, while the figure for a chain is thought to be between €14 and €16. The knock-on benefits, Mr O’Farrell explained, can be seen with the likes of Swans Electrical, which is over 50 years’ old, sponsoring local GAA and Carlow camogie teams.

This year, the chamber decided to organise a competition around the issue and Mr O’Farrell said he was delighted with how it went. “One of the biggest things that impressed me was the creativity of the students,” he said.

Around 120 students in St Leo’s and 40 from St Mary’s CBS took part.

The judges were Philip McDonald, owner of Detail Menswear, Eoghan Ó Searcóid, and Sean Swan of Swans Electrical and Aisling Maher, sales and marketing manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel.