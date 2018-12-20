New Labour candidate all set for ‘battle’ at local elections in 2019

A LOCAL animal rescue centre has been pushed to the limit after an elderly man surrendered 74 dogs.

The man, who lives in a border area of Co Carlow, contacted Ash Animal Rescue in Kiltegan last month because he couldn’t cope anymore. Helena Mahaeu, who runs Ash Animal Rescue with her husband Remi, said: “He was not in a good place himself. He was very isolated. He had a huge number of dogs, didn’t have money to keep his car going or credit on his phone. Thank the Lord, he made the call to get help.”

The dogs were flea-ridden, suffering mange, were not spayed or neutered and had multiple other medical problems, but Helena urged that the owner shouldn’t be vilified. “This man tried his best; I don’t want to say bad things about him. He tried his best and more, but it wasn’t enough.”

The centre has tried desperately to ensure that the dogs get all the necessary medical treatment required to make full recoveries. Remarkably, five of them have already been rehomed. The surrendered animals are mostly smaller dog breeds and include 29 puppies.

Helena added: “Some of these dogs had never been handled, nor had a leash or collar.”

There will be no Christmas celebrations this year at Ash Animal Rescue, as Helena and Remi will both be hard at work. Typically, the centre caters for around 80 dogs and has a waiting list for dogs to be surrendered. This year, the couple will be caring for around 148 dogs, along with 45 cats.

“There isn’t a hope that we’ll get out, even for a few hours,” said Helena.

Thankfully, the couple’s son Charles is cooking extra for Christmas Day and will ensure his parents get some respite.

Following the surrender of the dogs, €13,000 was donated when a GoFundMe appeal was set up to help care for the animals. The centre will need every euro, as its annual spend on food is between €28,000 and €30,000, while vet bills are between €32,000 and €35,000.

For more information and to donate to the charity, log onto www.ashanimalrescue.com.