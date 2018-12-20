Tinryland annual is now in the shops

  • Home >
Wednesday, December 19, 2018

NEWLY-SELECTED local election candidate for the Labour Party Kevin Byrne predicted yesterday, Monday, that next year’s election would be “a battle”.

It’s not going to be easy, it’ll be a battle because there are so many good candidates, but I’ll come at it from a fresh angle. It’ll be a younger approach, a fresh start for the Labour Party,” Kevin told The Nationalist.

He was selected at a party convention last Thursday at the SIPTU office in Carlow town and he was the only candidate put forward. A native of Hackestown and now living in Carlow town, Kevin became interested in contesting the local elections after helping Denis Hynes’s general election campaign for the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency.

Kevin works for Sky TV and has been involved in the music and entertainment industries. He has also volunteered in the Citizens’ Information Centre and is involved with Hanover Harps Football Club.

By Elizabeth Lee
