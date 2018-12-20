Upgrade to viaduct in Borris will boost tourism

A PUBLISHED author, a champion ploughman, sporting achievements and a wonderful 50th reunion ‒ it’s all there in the 23rd annual Tinryland parish magazine Reaching Out.

The popular publication hit the shelves last week and once again the editor Maureen Byrne and Clem Delaney on design and layout, along with the many contributors, have combined to produce another gem, covering a wide variety of parish events past and present.

This year’s magazine again features contributions from both regular and new writers, with over 100 pictures from local photographers Jenny McCullough, Yvonne McGrath and others highlighting a very busy year in Tinryland parish.

Recently-retired Leighlinbridge parish priest Fr Tom Lalor, who now resides in Tinryland parochial house, is profiled by Liam Byrne. The magazine also features the exploits of champion ploughman John Murphy from Cloughna, who is also a senior footballer with Tinryland and the Carlow county team.

There are features on young Tinryland author Keeva Delaney, whose children’s book The Dolls’ Complaints is getting great reviews and is selling well in aid of Cliona’s Foundation, the charity for sick children.

Sport, as usual, is well covered with an extensive report and numerous photos from the hugely successful 50th reunion at Tinryland GFC and the 39th running of the Rockford Roof Tile road race, which was won by Ireland’s leading marathon runner Mick Clohisey and has been sponsored since its first staging in 1980 by Dan Morrissey Ltd.

The magazine includes season’s greetings from the priests of the parish, Fr Tom Little, Fr Tommy Dillon and Fr Tom Lalor, and a report from Tinryland National School by the principal Orlaith Hennessy.

Contributions from the local Tidy Towns committee and local ICA guild are also included in this year’s edition. Then there’s a pictorial record of Tinryland parishioners attending the papal visit in Croke Park and the Phoenix Park.

Kiltegan Missionary priest and Tinryland native Fr Eamonn Hayden has also contributed an interesting article on the pope’s encyclical on the environment.

Reaching Out also includes a full list of Tinryland parish records for 2018, plus photos from weddings and graduations of Tinryland parishioners during 2018.

Reaching Out 2018 is available at Hosey’s Staplestown Road, Rath’s Londis Superstore Pollerton, Tinryland NS, Tinryland Church, Tinryland GFC and from the editor Maureen Byrne.

It should prove to be a nice, enjoyable read over the holiday period at the bargain price of €5.