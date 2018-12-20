Tinryland annual is now in the shops

AN allocation of €654,000 to the Borris Viaduct was met with ringing endorsement at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella acknowledged Carlow County Council’s role in ensuring funding for the project, including the decision to “fence-off” the viaduct earlier this year. “Myself and deputy Pat Deering went to minister Ring about the viaduct and he said he wouldn’t let us down and he didn’t,” said cllr Kinsella.

Cllr Arthur McDonald paid tribute to the work of cllr Willie Quinn on the project, adding that he “deserves any praise he gets for his work on the viaduct”.

Cllr John Murphy spoke of the benefit an enhanced viaduct would be for tourism, adding that, as a county, “we should always look positively and talk positively about south Carlow and Carlow in general ‒ north, south, east or west”.

Cllr Quinn pointed out that this allocation would involve work on the construction of steps, safety railings, fencing and enhanced lighting, while obstructive trees and ivy would be removed.

“There are four stages to the project and this is stage one. It’s massive for the town, the whole area and Carlow in general,” enthused cllr Quinn.