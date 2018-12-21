  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Delta’s Christmas Wonderland draws hundreds of visitors to view the lights

Delta’s Christmas Wonderland draws hundreds of visitors to view the lights

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

SANTA certainly won’t have any problem finding Carlow this Christmas, with the wonderful illuminations at Delta Centre guaranteed to show him the way!

The centre’s spectacular lighting display, Santa’s workshop and Christmas event was launched recently and it has attracted hundreds of visitors over the past few weeks.

Two weekends of Santa workshops, complete with helpful elves, arts and crafts, face painting and Christmas cookie decorating got everyone in the festive spirit. With Mrs Claus leading the way, children also got a chance to meet the man himself and enjoy a little chat before setting off on a treasure hunt around the beautifully-lit Sensory Garden.

Lilly, Bobby and Tommy Murnane have Santa’s full attention during the launch of the Delta Centre’s Christmas Lights and Fair in Carlow
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

For extra-special visitors to Delta there was also a Sensory Santa Experience with lots of Christmas cheer for children with special needs, autism and sensory disabilities at Delta’s multi-sensory facilities. A craft fair has also offered lots of Christmas gift ideas with a huge range of traditional gifts and decorations.

The opening of Delta’s Christmas Wonderland was also a fantastic occasion, with local choir Carlow Voices leading all those in attendance in a feast of festive carols.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Natalia’s fabulous picture lights up Texaco calendar

Wednesday, 19/12/18 - 5:07pm

Jackie’s uplifting book is full of inspirational quotes

Wednesday, 19/12/18 - 5:05pm

Housing estates in process of being taken in charge

Wednesday, 19/12/18 - 4:44pm