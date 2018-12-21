Natalia’s fabulous picture lights up Texaco calendar

SANTA certainly won’t have any problem finding Carlow this Christmas, with the wonderful illuminations at Delta Centre guaranteed to show him the way!

The centre’s spectacular lighting display, Santa’s workshop and Christmas event was launched recently and it has attracted hundreds of visitors over the past few weeks.

Two weekends of Santa workshops, complete with helpful elves, arts and crafts, face painting and Christmas cookie decorating got everyone in the festive spirit. With Mrs Claus leading the way, children also got a chance to meet the man himself and enjoy a little chat before setting off on a treasure hunt around the beautifully-lit Sensory Garden.

For extra-special visitors to Delta there was also a Sensory Santa Experience with lots of Christmas cheer for children with special needs, autism and sensory disabilities at Delta’s multi-sensory facilities. A craft fair has also offered lots of Christmas gift ideas with a huge range of traditional gifts and decorations.

The opening of Delta’s Christmas Wonderland was also a fantastic occasion, with local choir Carlow Voices leading all those in attendance in a feast of festive carols.