Jackie’s uplifting book is full of inspirational quotes

AN HISTORIC mystery based around her local area proved the fascinating inspiration behind a new book by first-time novelist Sara Donohue.

The 24-year-old from Royal Oak, Bagenalstown has just published The Tunnel, a book that’s been inspired by stories from local people in the Royal Oak area about a tunnel linking the ruined church at Wells to the site of the old Abbey, adjacent to where Sara was brought up.

The Tunnel was launched by novelist and playwright John MacKenna in Carlow Central Library recently, with family, friends and well-wishers gathering to wish Sara well and purchase an early copy of the novel. John gave great encouragement and support to Sara when she was writing the book and kindly agreed to launch it for her.

Speaking at the launch, Sara remembered going to her first book launch in Carlow Library at the age of seven, when her uncle David Donohue, an author of three children’s books himself, launched Walter Speazlebud.

The Tunnel has a beautifully-illustrated cover by talented Clonmel-based artist Carmel Behan.

A past pupil of St Mary’s NS, Bagenalstown and Loreto College, Kilkenny, Sara is currently studying at Griffith College, Dublin.

“I had an idea for a book and I kept writing and really enjoyed it,” explains Sara.

“I had a very clear idea about how I wanted it to read and look, so I decided to go the self-publishing route,” she adds.

While the story in The Tunnel is not about the actual passageway talked about in the Royal Oak, this local mystery sowed the seed for Sara’s story about a girl called Kate who finds a tunnel.

Fifty years later, when Cora moves into the same house, she starts to realise there’s a secret surrounding its past. When she starts to unravel the past, it takes her down a road she would never have imagined. The novel switches between the two stories, based in the same house, 50 years apart.

The Tunnel is ideally suited to children aged between nine and 12, but it’s also a light adult read.

The book costs €9.50 and is currently available at Eason’s in Fairgreen Shopping Centre, Made in Carlow pop-up shop on Tullow Street, Jennings Opticians, Dublin Street, Connie Byrne Hyland, HD Hair, Castle Street and locally around the Royal Oak/Bagenalstown area.