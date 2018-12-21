Natalia’s fabulous picture lights up Texaco calendar

THE complex process of the council ‘taking estates in charge’ was discussed at a recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

Director of services Bernie O’Brien stated that Castle Rock in Carraigduff had now been taken in charge, while a survey on Presentation Place, Barrett Street, Bagenalstown indicated the development was not yet suitable to be taken in charge.

Ms O’Brien did indicate, however, that the statutory process had begun on Presentation Place.

In Milford Park, Ballinabranna, Ms O’Brien stated that legal matters are ongoing for the estate to be signed on to the local group water scheme, while a small bond connected to Schoolhouse Gate, Ballinkillen means that some works will be carried out there in the coming weeks.

In relation to Kylemore, Rathoe, Ms O’Brien said there were some “procurement issues”, but she remained hopeful that the process of taking in charge would begin in 2019.

Cllr Andy Gladney pointed out that over €66,000 had been paid in development charges at Presentation Place and he urged that this money be put back into the local area with a focus on traffic-calming measures.

In relation to Schoolhouse Gate, cllr Tommy Kinsella asked “if a small problem becomes a big problem, who foots the bill?” Replying, Ms O’Brien said that she hoped the matter would be resolved.